Despite cooler temps, a heat wave is possible later this week!

I hope you were able to enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend, because we are tracking a possible heat wave later this week.

To preface this, I want you to know we get to enjoy one more cool day, which will be on Monday! Temperatures really start warming up by Wednesday as our jet stream pushes farther north.

The hottest day will be Thursday, then we cool things down a bit towards Friday and Saturday. Despite a modest cool down, we are right back to the 90s by Sunday.

The one thing that could give us relief from the heat will be evening showers and storms on Thursday. A front slides through which means some late day showers and storms are possible.