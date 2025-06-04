Close but no cigar! BWI has still not reached 90° this summer....

Wednesday June 4th was the hottest day of the spring for everyone so far, with the Inner Harbor reaching 92° just before 2 PM.

Baltimore/Washington International Airport recorded a high of 89° at 1:42PM marking it the official high of the day.

The last time BWI reached 90° was back on August 29th, 2025! That's a whopping 280 days ago.

Since 2003, the latest first occurrence of 90° was June 24th, and so we are rivaling that date if BWI doesn't hit 90° in the next few weeks.

Temperatures will be hot for one more day, before we cool things down heading into this weekend.