Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Close but no cigar! BWI has still not reached 90° this summer....

Although some parts of our viewing area did reach the 90's, BWI only reached 89° on Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

Wednesday June 4th was the hottest day of the spring for everyone so far, with the Inner Harbor reaching 92° just before 2 PM.

Baltimore/Washington International Airport recorded a high of 89° at 1:42PM marking it the official high of the day.

The last time BWI reached 90° was back on August 29th, 2025! That's a whopping 280 days ago.

Since 2003, the latest first occurrence of 90° was June 24th, and so we are rivaling that date if BWI doesn't hit 90° in the next few weeks.

Temperatures will be hot for one more day, before we cool things down heading into this weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft