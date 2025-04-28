Bringing the heat to end April

BALTIMORE — We are set to end April on a very warm note. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s most of this week. This will be "rare air" with high temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. We will be close to record highs a few days, but this time of year you have to get to the 90s to break records.

The image above is a snapshot of Tuesday with temps in the 80s. This is the pattern we will be in most of the week (Monday is warm, but not 80s.) If you have managed to keep the AC off so far, this will be the toughest challenge yet.

This is just a taste. We will cool down again by the weekend.

Stay cool!