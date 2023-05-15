Breaking down the "don't plant till after Mother's Day," old wives tale

BALTIMORE — I'm sure you have herd the old wives tale that says, "don't plant till after Mother's Day." Well, why exactly is that? I know we've seen record breaking heat as early as February, but with corresponding cold spell after cold spell, it is important to note that after the second week in May is traditionally after the last freeze of the season. The average last frost in Baltimore is between April 21-30. But, to be on the safe side, it is best to wait till after Mother's Day. So, now it is safe to plant. Go out and grow your green thumb!

