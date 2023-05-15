Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Breaking down the "don't plant till after Mother's Day," old wives tale

Why we wait to plant in spring...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 9:42 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 21:42:56-04

BALTIMORE — I'm sure you have herd the old wives tale that says, "don't plant till after Mother's Day." Well, why exactly is that? I know we've seen record breaking heat as early as February, but with corresponding cold spell after cold spell, it is important to note that after the second week in May is traditionally after the last freeze of the season. The average last frost in Baltimore is between April 21-30. But, to be on the safe side, it is best to wait till after Mother's Day. So, now it is safe to plant. Go out and grow your green thumb!

Screenshot 2023-05-04 110719.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018