August by the numbers

BALTIMORE — Summer's last stand is here. August starts to pivot toward cooler temperatures and shorter days.

Here is a breakdown:

WMAR

Here are some takeaways, average highs go from 88° to 85°. So no major jump there and we certainly stay warm, but it is a sign of the cooler air of fall inevitably on the way. Average lows are about the same. From Aug. 1st thru the 31st we drop a few degrees. All that said, it doesn't mean that we can't get some big heat. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the month was 105°! As wild as that sounds imagine getting a 45° overnight low. That happened in 1986.

Our average precipitation is 4.09". Let;s hope we can get just above that, we are still seeing drought conditions across the state.

Now my least favorite part, days are getting shorter. From the start of August to the end we lose over an hour of sunshine.