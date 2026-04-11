Above-average stretch into middle April

Hot and sunny is the newest Spring trend this year.

Temperatures have been all over the place this season, with temperatures swinging from the 30s to near 90 in the span of a week.

Warmth is expected to return to the forecast for the middle of the month.

An above-average trend settles over us for a good stretch of days. Some of which will have highs at or near 90 degrees. While this is not impossible for April, it is on the more extreme end of the possible temperature range. The average high for this time of month ranges from the lower to middle 60s.

Break out the sunscreen and glasses, it's going to feel like summer early this year, folks!

