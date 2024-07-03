A low-end severe risk for Maryland on Thursday

BALTIMORE — After a fairly quiet and relaxed weather pattern, Mother Nature has thrown us a curveball for the July 4th holiday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms. As a cold front stalls off to our north, showers, and storms likely fire up into the early afternoon and evening hours. The main concern will be damaging winds. Also, these storms could train and be slow-moving so heavy rain could lead to some minor urban flooding. The rain should all wrap up by firework time. An active weather pattern will usher in this weekend. Stay safe, smart, and weather-aware.

