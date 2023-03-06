A "cooler" stretch ahead

Wow! Today's weather was absolutely wonderful! Temps in the low to mid 60s with sunshine, this spring-like preview has definitely been nice. Unfortunately, this week ahead looks to drop us back to more seasonal levels, which are in the 50s. Some days slightly above the norm, but alas it's not the 60s. Here are a look at projected highs for this week. The average high for March 5, 2023 is 51 degrees. Only two days this week are looking to be above that.

WMAR

The Climate Prediction Center is looking to stay well below average for temperatures in Maryland for the next 6-10 day. Technically, we are still in winter ladies and gentlemen. While winter isn't over yet we still will experience more ups and downs in the weeks to come. So hold on and hang out!