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Warmer start to Sunday

Conditions are improving for the second leg of the weekend as we see the 60s move in for afternoon highs
Temperatures are looking more spring-like for the late morning and afternoon hours of your day. Go out and enjoy it! Rain returns as soon as Monday, with another surge of warm weather headed our way for the workweek.
Warmer start to Sunday
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Good morning, happy Sunday.
Temperatures are looking more spring-like for the late morning and afternoon hours of your day. Go out and enjoy it! Rain returns as soon as Monday, with another surge of warm weather headed our way for the workweek. Rain will tag along for Monday. Make sure your Sunday reset includes finding the rain gear.
Have a happy weekend!

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

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