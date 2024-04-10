Warm with showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Spotty showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible during the morning commute. A few showers are possible this evening as the warm front lifts to the north of the state. A potent cold front moves through the area on Thursday- generating widespread rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The SPC has placed the area under a level 1/5 Marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms. The biggest concerns will be strong damaging wind gusts. Isolated showers and thunderstorms linger into Friday afternoon before conditions dry out this weekend. Temperatures will range in the 60s on Saturday before climbing back into the 70s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Milder with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s for the beginning of next week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Showers. High near 70. Breezy.

Thursday Night Showers, with thunderstorms. Low around 55.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.