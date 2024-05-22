Toasty today with thunderstorms

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 90°. Most of the day is dry, but we will watch for a round of showers and storm during the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas northwest of the Beltway under a Marginal Risk (level1/5). Areas northwest of the bay have a better opportunity to see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm that could produce strong damaging winds and hail. More widespread showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday as a cold front swings through. Some could grow strong to even severe, so the Storm Prediction Center has placed central Maryland under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as damaging winds and large hail will be the top concerns. Temperatures will drop into the mid-80s on Friday with an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon. Humidity decreases heading into the weekend and temperatures sink into the low-80s. A few showers are possible on Saturday, with mostly dry skies on Sunday. Right now, there is a chance of seeing some showers and storms on Memorial Day, but there is still time for this to change!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Memorial Day Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.