Thankful for rain on this Thanksgiving!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thanksgiving! Rain showers overspread the area through mid-morning before skies gradually dry out through the rest of the day. Northwest wind gusts will increase this afternoon, up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures drop fast after that with many of us falling into the 40s for highs and the 20s for lows! Skies clear out and we get a lot of sunshine, but this winter preview is here to stay into next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thanksgiving Day Morning rain, then drying out into the afternoon. High near 54. West wind 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.