Sunny start to the work week!

Mild temperatures with plenty of sun...
WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Sunday night weather
Posted at 3:17 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 03:49:35-04

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will warm near 80 degrees today with hazy sunshine. The dry stretch of weather lingers throughout the entire work week with temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s. Wet weather is possible for Memorial Day weekend, but there is still plenty of uncertainty right now. It's all dependent on the placement of the low pressure system offshore. Periods of heavy rain are not out of the question. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper-70s this weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

