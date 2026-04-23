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Sunny skies with temps near 80°!

Trending cooler and wet this weekend...
Sunshine returns Thursday, along with a noticeable warm-up. The nice weather will be short-lived, though—a stationary front brings the chance for a few isolated showers on Friday. Then, a stronger cold front moves through on Saturday, delivering a steadier, more widespread rain, with totals potentially exceeding a half inch. The silver lining? We should salvage Sunday, as most of the rain exits in the morning, leaving behind a dry afternoon.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny skies with highs near 80° this afternoon! A few isolated showers are possible later in the day on Friday. A stronger cold front moves through on Saturday, delivering a steadier, more widespread rain to the area. Showers linger into Sunday morning before the weather pattern dries out during the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures will kick off next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Showers. Low around 47.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday Showers. High near 67.
Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 53.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

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