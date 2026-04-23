Sunny skies with temps near 80°!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny skies with highs near 80° this afternoon! A few isolated showers are possible later in the day on Friday. A stronger cold front moves through on Saturday, delivering a steadier, more widespread rain to the area. Showers linger into Sunday morning before the weather pattern dries out during the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures will kick off next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Showers. Low around 47.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday Showers. High near 67.
Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 53.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.