Sunny skies with temps near 80°!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny skies with highs near 80° this afternoon! A few isolated showers are possible later in the day on Friday. A stronger cold front moves through on Saturday, delivering a steadier, more widespread rain to the area. Showers linger into Sunday morning before the weather pattern dries out during the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures will kick off next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 47.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Showers. High near 67.

Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 53.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.