Sunny skies with low humidity today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! High pressure dominates the weather pattern- yielding plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s through Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Thursday and Friday along with the heat and humidity. Highs will return into the mid-90s and it will feel like the triple digits on the 4th of July! Temperatures will rise into the 90s this weekend with intervals of clouds and sunshine along with thunderstorm chances on Saturday. Storms stay to the south of the metro on Sunday before another round invades the area early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Independence Day A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.