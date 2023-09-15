Sunny skies to end the week

BALTIMORE — It will be a pleasant end to the work week as skies will be clear and dry with cooler temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. Temperatures over the next couple of mornings will begin in the 50s- making it feel more fall-like! A sunny and seasonal Saturday is expected...perfect conditions for the Fell's Point Fall Festival! A cold front moves through Sunday afternoon/evening, which will generate some showers. Highs will range in the upper-70s on Sunday due to more clouds and moisture. It will be a dry and mild start to next week with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, in the low-80s.

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.