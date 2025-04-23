Sunny skies & the 70s

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! The next few days will feature bright skies with above normal temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A cold front will bring widespread rain to the area late Friday night through Saturday. Sunday will be the weekend winner with mostly sunny skies with seasonal temperatures, in the upper-60s. A dry start to next week with warming temperatures!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable this afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.