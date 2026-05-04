Sunny skies & temps in the 70s!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid-70s. Warmer and windy with more clouds on Tuesday. An area of low pressure brings beneficial rain to the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Below normal temperatures later this week with highs in the 70s this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 75.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Showers. High near 61.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.