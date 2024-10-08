Sunny skies & seasonal temps

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Nothing but sunshine for the foreseeable future! Temperatures will trend more seasonal today and Wednesday with highs in the low-70s. Feeling more fall-like late-week with highs in the mid to upper-60s with chilly morning temperatures in the mid to upper-40s! Clear skies continue into the weekend with a slight warm up into the mid-70s!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph after midnight.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 45.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.