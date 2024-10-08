Sunny skies & seasonal temps

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Nothing but sunshine for the foreseeable future! Temperatures will trend more seasonal today and Wednesday with highs in the low-70s. Feeling more fall-like late-week with highs in the mid to upper-60s with chilly morning temperatures in the mid to upper-40s! Clear skies continue into the weekend with a slight warm up into the mid-70s!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Columbus Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.