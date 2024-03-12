Sunny skies & 60° temperatures!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the story for much of the week! Temperatures will rise near 70° today and into the mid-70s late-week. It will feel like mid-May! Clouds increase and scattered rain chances return for Friday. Plenty of clouds stick around through the weekend with cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-60s. There is a chance of rain showers on St. Patrick's Day.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.