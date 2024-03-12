Sunny skies & 60° temperatures!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the story for much of the week! Temperatures will rise near 70° today and into the mid-70s late-week. It will feel like mid-May! Clouds increase and scattered rain chances return for Friday. Plenty of clouds stick around through the weekend with cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-60s. There is a chance of rain showers on St. Patrick's Day.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.