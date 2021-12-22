Sunny & Blustery Today

High pressure builds back through the area today—bringing ample sunshine and blustery conditions. Highs will top out in the mid and upper-40s but it will feel more like the mid and upper-30s due to elevated northwest winds, up to 25-35 mph at times. Turning very cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens and even single digits across higher terrain. Temperatures will trend unseasonably cool for Thursday with increasing clouds throughout the day. A warm front brings the chance for showers when Santa comes to town and highs will top out in the lower-60s on Christmas Day thanks to a southwesterly wind flow. Looking drier for Sunday and cooler into early next week with the chance for showers.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.