Sunny & warm today

BALTIMORE — Hazy sunshine with warm temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s today. A cold front this evening, but will be mainly moisture-starved. An isolated shower or two is possible north of the city, near the Mason Dixon line. In the wake of the front, temperatures will trend cooler, in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Warming up through Memorial Day weekend with highs returning to the 80s on Memorial day. The holiday weekend begins rain-free, however, there is a slight chance of a few showers on Sunday and Monday as a low pressure system works its way up the coastline. There is still some uncertainty, so stay tuned for updates!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Memorial Day A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.