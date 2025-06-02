Sunny & 75 to start the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting off the work week with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures, in the mid-70s. Hazy sunshine is expected mid-week as wildfire smoke from Canada lingers over the area. This will leave much of central Maryland with moderate air quality over the next few days. Skies will remain dry through the end of the week with temperatures heating up into the upper-80s and low-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Saturday as a front moves through. Sunday is trending drier and slightly cooler with highs in the lower-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.