Summer-like pattern Monday

Good morning, happy Monday.

We are off to a warm start for this week, with temperatures expected in the 90s today. Heat is the word of the week, and we will get plenty of it. Tuesday is our next shot at some rain. A few pop-up showers are expected in the afternoon hours. We will see more of the 90s this week. Take precautions if working outdoors for longer than 15 minutes. We will see temperatures settle by the end of the workweek.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 95.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 58.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.