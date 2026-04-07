Staying sunny this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A chilly and breezy day with abundant sunshine! High temperatures will remain below average, in the mid-50s this afternoon, thanks to a northwest breeze. Freeze Warnings go into effect for the entire area from midnight through 9 AM Wednesday as temperatures will fall below freezing! Cover up the sensitive plants! Sunny skies through the rest of the week with temperatures climbing back into the 70s by Friday! Warming up this weekend with ample sunshine! The 80s make a comeback next week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8-16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.