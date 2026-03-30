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Spring-like today; summer-like tomorrow

Battle of the seasons this week...
After a sunny and chilly weekend, temperatures will rebound nicely—reaching around 70° on Monday and climbing to near 80° by Tuesday. As high pressure shifts offshore, expect increasing clouds and a few chances for rain throughout the week.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday night weather
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BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise near 70° today with a few spotty showers. Warming up near 80° on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern turns more unsettled mid-week as showers and a few gusty thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look drier, before more widespread rain chances return heading into the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

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