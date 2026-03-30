Spring-like today; summer-like tomorrow

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Temperatures will rise near 70° today with a few spotty showers. Warming up near 80° on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern turns more unsettled mid-week as showers and a few gusty thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look drier, before more widespread rain chances return heading into the weekend.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.