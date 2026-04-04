Good Sunday night!

I hope you were able to stay dry this Easter. Most areas picked up between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

Looking ahead, sunshine returns Monday—and it’s here to stay for much of the week. Behind the cold front, northerly winds will bring cooler air, with highs in the 60s Monday and dropping into the 50s by Tuesday. Overnight lows will also turn chilly, falling into the 30s.

As for rain chances, the pattern stays quiet all week thanks to strong Canadian high pressure building in.

The only thing to watch: gusty winds on Tuesday, with occasional gusts over 30 mph.

Have a safe night!

Dylan

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76.