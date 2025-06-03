Smoky skies today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Canadian wildfire smoke will make skies hazy for the next few days. The combination of smoke and warmer temperatures in the 80s will increase ozone levels, impacting air quality across the area. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s later this week, so make sure you stay hydrated and find ways to keep yourself cool. Skies will remain dry through the end of the week with rain and storm chances increasing as we head into the start of the weekend. Drier and slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the low-80s. Another disturbance could bring the next chance for showers early next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.