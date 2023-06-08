Smoky skies stick around

BALTIMORE — The haze and smoke persists today-leading to poor air quality across central Maryland, especially during the morning and evening hours when the sun is less intense. Filtered sunshine today with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. An isolated thundershower is not out of the question this evening. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Friday. Drying out this weekend with highs climbing through the 80s. Winds shift more southerly into Sunday-hopefully clearing some of the smoke out of our area. A cold front will slide through early next week-bringing a good dose of rain...finally! Drier conditions heading into mid-week with highs in the 80s.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Widespread haze and smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight Widespread haze and smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Widespread haze before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night A chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.