Showers & temps in the 60s

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Morning widespread fog will limit visibilities through the morning commute. Most of the day will be rain-free with the chance of a spotty shower or two this afternoon. The main batch of rain enters the area tonight through Wednesday. This should bring about 1-2 inches of rain on average to most locations. Temperatures hold in the 60s the next few days before crashing back into the low 40s and even 30s for highs! Morning temperatures will plummet into the 20s with Friday being the coldest morning for the foreseeable future. A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday afternoon. Temperature this weekend will trend milder, in the 40s and near 50° early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Showers likely. Widespread dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 51. South wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Cloudy with showers. High near 64.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.