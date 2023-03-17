Showers return for St. Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE — Keep the umbrella nearby today as rain showers move in through the afternoon and evening. Not expected to see a washout, as rainfall totals will be light. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s despite all the cloud cover. Drying out and cooling down this weekend. Highs will range in the low to mi-50s on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday. Monday is the first day of spring and it will feel more like it! Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper-50s most of next week.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.