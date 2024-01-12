Rain returns this evening & winds increase

BALTIMORE — Starting off the day on a dry note with clouds and winds increasing throughout the day. High temperatures will range in the upper-40s and low-50s. Showers arrive late-afternoon through early Saturday morning. This will bring heavy rain and strong gusty winds. We can expect around an inch to an inch and a half of rain from this system. Given how wet our ground is, isolated instances of flooding and coastal flooding are possible, especially around low-lying and poor drainage areas. This may result in some scattered power outages. Winds remain breezy throughout the weekend with more seasonal temperatures on Sunday, in the low-40s. Less breezy with a chance for some flurries or light rain showers on MLK Day. Temperatures plummet through the middle of next week with the potential for rain and snow on Tuesday. Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will range in the teens and 20s with afternoon highs around freezing. This is something we will continue to keep an eye on.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Rain likely after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. East-southeast 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15-30 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers before 7am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

M.L.King Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday Night A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday A chance of snow and rain. Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.