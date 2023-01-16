Plenty of sunshine for MLK Day!

BALTIMORE — The weather pattern will remain dry today with tons of sunshine and highs in the low-50s. It will be perfect for the MLK Day parade in the city! High clouds increase this evening ahead of our next weather maker. Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday morning through mid-afternoon. Wednesday highs flirt with 60 degrees. Rain chances increase Thursday with temperatures remaining in the 50s through the rest of the work week. Winds will become breezy on Friday and into the start of the weekend. A cold front moves through Friday and will knock our temperatures down into the upper-40s and low-50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Happy MLK Day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

M.L.King Day Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.