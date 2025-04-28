Picture perfect weather today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s today, making for a picture perfect day! A more summer-like feel is expected for the rest of the work week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A spotty shower or two is possible Wednesday. Our best rain chances o the week will be Thursday evening and of and on Friday. Next weekend looks clear and a touch cooler.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71.