Morning storms; afternoon sun

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Showers and thunderstorms stick around through the early morning commute before gradual clearing takes place. Sunshine increases this afternoon with temperatures ranging in the 50s. Slightly cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low-50s. The 60s return on Wednesday, with drier and warmer conditions for the Baltimore Orioles home opener on Thursday! The chance for showers increases on Friday with drier skies and seasonable temperatures this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers in the early morning. High near 60. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56.