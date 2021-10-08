Morning Fog Then Afternoon Sun & Clouds

High pressure builds in from the north keeping us dry and providing some sunshine. Highs near 80 degrees. A coastal low will bring rain chances this weekend. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday. The humidity will be more noticeable to start the work week but there will be plenty of sunshine to boot. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

