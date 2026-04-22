Milder with rain showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Showers slide through this morning, so make sure you have the umbrella handy! Shower chances diminish this afternoon and clouds gradually decrease. Friday evening's shower chance will be hit-or-miss, while widespread rain moves through on Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.