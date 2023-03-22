Mild with clouds today

BALTIMORE — Once again, highs will hit the upper-50s and low-60s again with more clouds today. Showers are possible after midnight with lows in the upper-40s. An area of low pressure will move to our north on Thursday-producing rain showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder across the area. Southerly winds will turn breezy-allowing temperatures to soar into the low-70s! It will feel like early-mid May! Temperatures will start off warm Friday morning, before they drop into the afternoon. Showers will linger throughout the day as the cold front slides across the state from northwest to southeast. Guidance shows that showers will spill into the start of the weekend before conditions dry out on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will trend a bit cooler, in the low to mid-60s. Starting off next week with a chance of showers Monday evening into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 9am, then rain after 9am. High near 65.

Friday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday Rain. High near 63.

Saturday Night Rain likely before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.