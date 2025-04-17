Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Less breezy with abundant sunshine today!

TEMPLATE-- Weather Forecast Story
Sunny skies and windy today, with wind gusts between 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will trend cooler, and will struggle to climb into the low-60s this afternoon. Winds will relax this evening, especially after sunset. Lighter winds and mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s on Thursday morning.
temps.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny and less breezy today with highs in the mid-60s. High temperatures will trend about 10° warmer through Saturday. The 80s make a comeback on Saturday! Easter weekend looks mostly rain-free with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few showers could clip the area Monday evening into early Tuesday, but there will be plenty of dry time next week. High temperatures will range in the 70s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft