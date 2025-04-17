Less breezy with abundant sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny and less breezy today with highs in the mid-60s. High temperatures will trend about 10° warmer through Saturday. The 80s make a comeback on Saturday! Easter weekend looks mostly rain-free with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A few showers could clip the area Monday evening into early Tuesday, but there will be plenty of dry time next week. High temperatures will range in the 70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.