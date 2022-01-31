Watch
January in Review

Unseasonably Cold Temperatures
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 18:23:27-05
As we close the chapter on January 2022, it has been a VERY cold month!
Temperatures were unseasonably cold for most of the month — 19 out of 31 afternoons saw temperatures topping out below the seasonal average. We had the coldest afternoon high that our area has seen in nearly 3 years!
We also picked up 13.3" of snow this month!
The normal January snowfall averages at roughly 6.4", which means we end January at a surplus of 6.9"!

Looking ahead to February, temperatures will start of above average, but a late week system will bring rain and wintry mix opportunities Thursday into Friday. Temperatures plummet back to the 30s for the weekend, before returning to near normal by Monday.

