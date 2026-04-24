Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Isolated showers and storms today

Cooling down this weekend...
Friday starts off dry with showers and storms developing during the afternoon. It'll be warm and humid, with highs near 80°F! Showers continue into the day Saturday, with rain amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch. Rain is expected to end before 8 AM Sunday, meaning we salvage at least one of the two weekend days! On a side note, gusty winds will accompany the front this weekend, with gusts up to 30 mph at times!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures will trend above normal today, with highs in the mid to upper-70s! Showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers on Saturday with a few lingering showers on Sunday. On a side note, gusty winds will accompany the front this weekend, with gusts up to 30 mph at times!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 62.
Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45.
Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

RIGHT RAIL DRAFT 480x360.png

Homepage Showcase

Lost WMAR on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft