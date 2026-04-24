Isolated showers and storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures will trend above normal today, with highs in the mid to upper-70s! Showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers on Saturday with a few lingering showers on Sunday. On a side note, gusty winds will accompany the front this weekend, with gusts up to 30 mph at times!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 62.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.