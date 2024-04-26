In the 60s with sunny skies!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for our northernmost communities and the Eastern Shore as temperatures could drop as low as 34°. Mostly sunny skies today with cool temperatures, in the low to mid-60s. It will be the tale of two seasons this weekend with highs in the low-60s on Saturday with more clouds, and sunny and summer-like conditions on Sunday with highs in the low-80s! Temperatures will warm up even more to mid-June levels, in the mid to upper-80s early next week! Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Tuesday as a cold front swings through. This will help drop temperatures slightly through the middle of the week with drier skies.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.