In the 60s with sunny skies!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for our northernmost communities and the Eastern Shore as temperatures could drop as low as 34°. Mostly sunny skies today with cool temperatures, in the low to mid-60s. It will be the tale of two seasons this weekend with highs in the low-60s on Saturday with more clouds, and sunny and summer-like conditions on Sunday with highs in the low-80s! Temperatures will warm up even more to mid-June levels, in the mid to upper-80s early next week! Shower and thunderstorm chances increase on Tuesday as a cold front swings through. This will help drop temperatures slightly through the middle of the week with drier skies.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.