Hot & hazy today

BALTIMORE — Nearing record heat today with highs in the low-90s! This will make it our first 90° day of the year at the BWI airport! An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the area thanks to the wildfire smoke. Saturday looks to bring in our next cold front with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool down this weekend, with highs in the 80s on Saturday and in the 70s on Sunday. A milder start to next week with highs rebounding back near average, in the low-80s. Shower chances increase heading into the middle of the week.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday A chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.