Hoppy Sunday!

Easter is shaping up nicely this year, with forecasted highs in the 70s. Sunshine will be seen along with passerby clouds during the morning and afternoon hours. Temps look to range from the upper 60s to middle 70s across the state. Rain is forecasted as an isolated chance, but overall, the day looks dry.

Have a happy Easter this year!

Easter weather forecast WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Friday night weather