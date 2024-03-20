Watch Now
Happy first full day of spring!

Cool and windy today...
Cool and windy conditions are expected into tomorrow. Due to breezy winds and low humidity values, elevated fire weather conditions are expected today across the area. Outdoor burning of any kind is highly discouraged. Turning windy mid-week as a cold front impacts the region.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! While it may be the first day of spring, it will feel cool and windy with highs in the low-60s. Wind gusts increase to 30-40 mph this afternoon with a few spotty rain showers across northeast MD as a cold front makes its way through. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop back into the 50s late-week. Clouds increase Friday ahead of our next system, which will bring rain showers to the area late Friday into Saturday. Drier and breezy on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s this weekend. It will be a seasonal and dry start to next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night Rain. Low around 42.
Saturday Rain. High near 55.
Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

