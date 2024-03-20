Happy first full day of spring!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! While it may be the first day of spring, it will feel cool and windy with highs in the low-60s. Wind gusts increase to 30-40 mph this afternoon with a few spotty rain showers across northeast MD as a cold front makes its way through. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop back into the 50s late-week. Clouds increase Friday ahead of our next system, which will bring rain showers to the area late Friday into Saturday. Drier and breezy on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s this weekend. It will be a seasonal and dry start to next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5-15 mph increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 42.

Saturday Rain. High near 55.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.