Foggy with rain this holiday

Good morning.

Fog breaks away by late morning, making for easier travel plans this holiday. Temperatures will struggle at the start, but the 70s are expected to make a return this afternoon. Rain will linger in the forecast for the next few days. Once we finally get rid of the rain, we see ample sunshine headed into the weekend.

Hope everyone had a safe weekend!

Memorial Day Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Areas of fog before 10am. High near 77. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.