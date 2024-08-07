Finally cooling down!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures drop significantly today, into the low-80s mid/late-week with sporadic showers and storms. Debby's remnants are also a concern for Maryland late-week. The timing and placement of the heavy rain is still uncertain right now. There is the potential for flooding and gusty winds. Temperatures shift to more seasonal levels into the weekend, before drying out next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 74.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.