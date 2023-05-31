Feels like summer...

BALTIMORE — Decreasing clouds today with hazy sunshine and highs near 80°. The dry stretch of weather persists through the rest of this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures increasing each day! The warmest day of the week will be Friday, with a high near 90°. This would make it the first 90° day of the year. There is a slight chance for few showers and perhaps a brief thunderstorm later in the day on Saturday. Conditions will trend drier for the back half of the weekend. Temperatures will drop this weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and upper-70s on Sunday. We will warm up next week!

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. East wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.