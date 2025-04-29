Feeling like mid-June today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will give off mid-June vibes with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon! It will be paired with plenty of sunshine and a noticeable southerly breeze. A cold front will slide across the region overnight into early Wednesday, possibly sparking a few spotty showers. Most of Wednesday will be dry with an isolated shower/storm chance on Thursday. Another disturbance will move through on Friday into Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s throughout the rest of the week, before they drop to more seasonal levels this weekend. Drier and slightly cooler on Sunday with more sunshine.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.