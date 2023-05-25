Dry & comfy today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will trend cooler today and tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-70s. Expect plenty of sunshine as as well! Temperatures will warm up through Memorial Day weekend with highs rising into the 80s on Memorial day. The holiday weekend begins rain-free, however, there is a slight chance of a few showers on Sunday and Monday as a low pressure system works its way up the coastline. The better chance for showers will be south of the city. There is still some uncertainty, so stay tuned for updates! Conditions will be dry and warmer mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.